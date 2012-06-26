BRIEF-Yum Brands says certain units entered refinancing amendment - SEC filing
* On June 7 Pizza Hut Holdings, KFC Holding, Taco Bell Of America entered into a refinancing amendment - SEC filing
June 26 Boeing said James Albaugh is retiring as chief executive of the company's commercial airplane division, and named Ray Conner as his replacement.
Conner is currently senior vice president, sales and customer support for commercial airplanes.
Albaugh, who has worked with the company for 37 years, will retire on October 1, Boeing said in a statement.
* Sito Mobile Ltd - Brent Rosenthal has been elected chairman of newly elected board of directors of company, effective immediately Source text - http://bit.ly/2rbcxC9 Further company coverage: