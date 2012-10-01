By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, South Carolina Oct 1 Boeing
Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Monday he
expects contract talks with the company's 23,000 unionized
engineers to result in a "successful resolution over the next
few weeks."
McNerney spoke as members of the Society of Professional
Engineering Employees in Aerospace in Seattle were widely
expected to reject Boeing's offer for a new contract to replace
one that expires Oct. 6. The engineers can continue working
after the contract expires, and a separate vote is required to
authorize a strike.
McNerney called the union talks "not atypical," adding,
"We're marching through a normal negotiation-type process."
Speaking at a business conference in South Carolina, he said
"Boeing lives in environments that have unions and environments
that don't have unions."
He defended the 787 Dreamliners that were coming off the
production line at the company's North Charleston plant,
dismissing fires in two cracked shafts in two General Electric
GENx engines as "growing pains."
"Any new airplane program, particularly when you're building
an airplane out of a completely new set of materials like this
one, goes through some growing pains," he told reporters.
Charleston's "manufacturing process had to go through some
growing pains, but I would categorize it more as normal than
abnormal," he said.
McNerney said Boeing was working with regulators and
anticipated the 787 Dreamliner production "will keep marching
ahead." McNerney said.
The North Charleston plant has 6,000 employees.