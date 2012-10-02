(Corrects reference to GE engines in paragraph 5, adds details
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C. Oct 1 Boeing Co. Chief
Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Monday he expects
contract talks with the company's 23,000 unionized engineers to
result in a "successful resolution over the next few weeks."
McNerney spoke as members of the Society of Professional
Engineering Employees in Aerospace in Seattle were widely
expected to reject Boeing's offer for a new contract to replace
one that expires Oct. 6. The engineers can continue working
after the contract expires, and a separate vote is required to
authorize a strike.
McNerney called the union talks "not atypical," adding,
"We're marching through a normal negotiation-type process."
Speaking at a business conference in South Carolina, he said
"Boeing lives in environments that have unions and environments
that don't have unions."
McNerney defended the 787 Dreamliners that were coming off
the production line at the company's North Charleston plant, and
said problems last month with General Electric's GENx engine are
"growing pains."
In July and August, Boeing found cracked fan midshafts in
GEnx-1B turbofan engines in two 787s that had not yet flown. One
of the 787s was performing a taxiing test at Charleston
International Airport when metal pieces from the engine sparked
a grass fire near the runway.
"Any new airplane program, particularly when you're building
an airplane out of a completely new set of materials like this
one, goes through some growing pains," he told reporters.
Charleston's "manufacturing process had to go through some
growing pains, but I would categorize it more as normal than
abnormal," he said.
McNerney said Boeing was working with regulators and
anticipated the 787 Dreamliner production "will keep marching
ahead."
The North Charleston plant has 6,000 employees.
