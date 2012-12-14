Dec 14 Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said Friday that the failure of electrical generators on two new Boeing 787 planes are normal problems for a jet program that is just entering service.

"We're having what we would consider the normal number of squawks on a new airplane, consistent with other new airplanes we've introduced," McNerney said in an interview on cable network CNBC.

"We regret the impact on our customers, obviously. But ... we're working through it," he added.

On Thursday, Qatar Airways said it had been forced to ground one of its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners after it found the same electrical generator problem that recently forced a Dreamliner operated by United Continental Holdings Inc's United Airlines to make an emergency landing.