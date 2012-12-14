Dec 14 Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer
Jim McNerney said Friday that the failure of electrical
generators on two new Boeing 787 planes are normal problems for
a jet program that is just entering service.
"We're having what we would consider the normal number of
squawks on a new airplane, consistent with other new airplanes
we've introduced," McNerney said in an interview on cable
network CNBC.
"We regret the impact on our customers, obviously. But ...
we're working through it," he added.
On Thursday, Qatar Airways said it had been forced to ground
one of its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners after it found the same
electrical generator problem that recently forced a Dreamliner
operated by United Continental Holdings Inc's United
Airlines to make an emergency landing.