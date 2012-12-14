Dec 14 The failure of electrical generators on
two new Boeing 787 planes are normal problems for a jet program
that is just entering service, the company's chief executive
officer said on Friday.
"We're having what we would consider the normal number of
squawks on a new airplane, consistent with other new airplanes
we've introduced," Boeing Co CEO Jim McNerney said in an
interview on cable network CNBC.
"We regret the impact on our customers, obviously," he
added. "But ... we're working through it."
On Thursday, Qatar Airways said it had been forced to ground
one of its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners after it found the same
electrical generator problem that recently forced a Dreamliner
operated by United Continental Holdings Inc's United
Airlines to make an emergency landing.
McNerney also said many major companies would say their
employment and investment decisions are being affected by the
"fiscal cliff."
"Eventually ours will, too," he said. "But we're in a
longer-cycle environment."
McNerney said he hoped that solving the fiscal cliff would
not impede longer-term tax reform.