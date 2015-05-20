ABU DHABI May 20 Boeing Co has appointed Bernie Dunn as president of its Middle East business effective immediately, the U.S. aerospace giant said on Wednesday.

He succeeds Jeff Johnson, who moved to the U.S. in March to become vice president of business development at Boeing Military Aircraft.

Dunn, who had been president of Boeing Turkey and North Africa since July 2012, will be based in Dubai and report to Marc Allen, president of Boeing International, the company said in a statement.

His successor as head of the Turkish and North African business will be announced at a later date, the statement added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)