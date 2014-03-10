NEW YORK, March 10 Boeing Co said on
Monday it was launching a "business optimization" effort for its
military aircraft division, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters and confirmed by the company.
As part of the effort, Boeing will set up engineering
capability centers and production centers to streamline
operations over next two years, said the memo from Shelley
Lavender, president of Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA).
"We are competing in an environment where cost, quality,
capability and value are all critical to both new business
growth and in maintaining existing contracts," the memo said.
"BMA is working to deliver essential capabilities at prices
customers are willing to pay and, in doing so, raising the
bar beyond our competitors' reach."