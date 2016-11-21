Nov 21 Boeing CO appointed General Electric Co aviation executive Kevin McAllister chief executive of its commercial airplanes business.

McAllister will succeed Ray Conner, who will continue to serve as Boeing vice chairman through 2017, the world's biggest planemaker said on Monday. (bit.ly/2gflk27)

Boeing also named Stanley Deal chief executive of the company' new business unit, called Global Services.

The new unit will be formed from the customer services groups within the company's existing commercial airplanes and defense, space and security businesses, Boeing said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)