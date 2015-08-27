WASHINGTON Aug 27 Boeing Co has won a contract worth $1.49 billion to build 13 more P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft, and buy titanium and other materials needed for work on 20 further planes in coming years, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

The contract covers production of nine P-8A aircraft to be built for the U.S. Navy, and four aircraft for the Royal Australian Air Force, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

It also includes funding for titanium and other parts needed for the manufacture of 16 additional P-8A aircraft for the U.S. Navy and four more Australian planes, the department said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)