OSLO, Sept 28 Budget airline Norwegian Air
Shuttle is taking one of its brand new Dreamliners out
of long-haul service and demanding that Boeing repair the
plane after it suffered repeated breakdowns, the carrier said on
Saturday.
Norwegian Air Shuttle will instead lease an Airbus
A340 from HiFly to keep its long-haul business going, a
spokesman said.
"The aircraft's reliability is simply not acceptable, our
passengers cannot live with this kind of performance," spokesman
Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen told Reuters.
