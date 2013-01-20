CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sears Hometown learns of malicious code affecting some Kmart systems (June 1)
* Learned from Sears Holdings blog post that certain Kmart store payment data systems operated by Sears infected with malicious code
TOKYO Jan 20 U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday that it ruled out excess voltage in a battery fire that occurred on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jet operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd in Boston on Jan. 7.
"Examination of the flight recorder data from the JAL B-787 airplane indicates that the APU (auxiliary power unit) battery did not exceed its designed voltage of 32 volts," NTSB said in a statement forwarded by a Boeing Japan representative.
* Says to apply for loans totaling up to $1.26 billion from offshore units of two Chinese state-owned banks