Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
NEW YORK Nov 8 Boeing Co said on Thursday that ALAFCO, the Kuwait aircraft leasing company, had finalized an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets valued at $2.0 billion at current list prices.
The order confirms a commitment announced in July at the Farnborough International Airshow in Britain. Boeing also said that Aeromexico had finalized its order for 60 737s, as previously reported.
The contracts bring net orders for the 737 to 990 so far this year, and Boeing's total net orders for the year to 1009.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.