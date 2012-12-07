NEW YORK Dec 7 Boeing Co said customers
cancelled orders for six planes worth nearly $1.9 billion at
list prices, and booked orders for two planes worth $700
million.
In its latest tally, Boeing showed cancellations for five
747-8 jumbo jets and a 767. The new orders were for two 747s.
Boeing said Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) canceled five
of its 10 orders for 747-8 freighters. DAE also has orders for
seven 777 freighters.
Boeing declined at customer request to identify which
company cancelled the 767 order and which had booked the orders
for two 747s.
The Seattle Times reported that Kazakhstan flag carrier Air
Astana cancelled the 767 order. Air Astana still has on order
four 767s and three 787s.