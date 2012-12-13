BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $69 mln
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $69 million -SEC filing
Dec 13 Boeing Co said it had a net cancellation of three orders for 737 jets in the week ended Dec. 11.
The company said the net loss in 737 orders was after including new orders for four 737s from General Electric Co's General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), a leasing and financing operation.
In addition, Boeing added a previously reported order by Turkish Airlines for 15 777 jets to its tally.
* Destination Maternity says Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. merger remains on track to close during Destination Maternity's third fiscal quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: