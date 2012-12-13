(Corrects to net gain of one order from net loss of three orders in headline and 1st paragraph)

NEW YORK Dec 13 Boeing Co said it had a net gain of one 737 jet order in the week ended Dec. 11, and it noted previously reported orders by Turkish Airlines for 15 777 jets.

The company said the net gain in 737 orders reflected three order cancellations and new orders for four 737s from General Electric Co's General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), a leasing and financing operation. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; editing by John Wallace)