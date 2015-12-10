NEW YORK Dec 10 Boeing Co booked 11 new jetliner orders worth about $1.1 billion at list prices on Thursday, leaving it with about 180 more sales to land this month to meet its target for the year.

The world's largest plane maker has vowed that orders will roughly equal the 755-760 jetliners it expects to deliver to customers in 2015, and the company said there was no change in that forecast on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)