UPDATE 2-UK proposes clean-air zones, scrappage scheme for polluting cars
* Consultation runs to June 15, results seen around July 31 (Adds criticism from Labour, Friends of the Earth)
June 12 Boeing Co said it received a contract to build its third all-electric propulsion satellite for privately held commercial satellite provider ABS.
Boeing, which competes with Lockheed Martin Corp and Elon Musk's SpaceEx in the commercial satellite market, said the satellite, ABS-8, is scheduled for delivery in 2017.
ABS-8 will expand broadcast and enterprise services to Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Russia, South Asia and Southeast Asia, the company said. (bit.ly/1JKROfI)
The ABS-8 has a payload of more than 9 kilowatts, making it the highest power payload to date on a Boeing 702SP (small platform).
ABS is a commercial satellite provider based in Bermuda and Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Consultation runs to June 15, results seen around July 31 (Adds criticism from Labour, Friends of the Earth)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.