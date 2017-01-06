Employees work inside a travel agency office besides a model of a SpiceJet aircraft in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO) is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision. (bloom.bg/2iGOB9c)

The order could be worth about $10.1 billion, the publication reported.

Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours.

