SEATTLE Feb 3 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday it was working to deliver its new 737 MAX single-aisle
aircraft ahead of schedule next year, provided the company can
complete testing on time and customers are ready to receive it.
"It's a little early to raise the victory flag at this point
on early deliveries," Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith
told an investor conference organized by Cowen and Co. "But we
are focused on that. And if we can do it, and our customers can
accommodate it, we will."
Boeing completed the first flight of the 737 MAX last week
, raising the prospect that the updated version of
its best-selling plane could be ready for delivery to its first
airline customer, Southwest Airlines Co, earlier than
the target of the third quarter of 2017.
Boeing is on track to lift production of its 737 Dreamliner
to 12 a month this year and to increase the output of larger
787-9 aircraft toward 70 percent of the total, with 30 percent
made up of smaller 787-8s, Smith said. The 787-9 is more
profitable than the 787-8.
Smith said 2016 will be a "transition year" as Boeing
delivers fewer 737 aircraft and cuts 747-8 production to six a
year from 12 a year to account for flagging demand. Smith said
Boeing will build up 737 MAX jets in inventory until the plane
is certified in 2017, which allows it to deliver the planes to
customers.
It also will build up inventory of 767 planes for delivery
in 2017. His remarks reiterated points he and Chief Executive
Dennis Muilenburg made last week in announcing fourth-quarter
earnings.
Smith also said that Boeing sees continuing strong demand
for aircraft despite low fuel prices, falling prices for used
aircraft and weakening global growth that have raised concerns
among investors that the aircraft cycle is peaking and helped
send its stock down sharply last week.
Smith noted that Boeing's board recent authorized the
company to return $14 billion in cash to shareholders in the
next two or three years.
"We think we're significantly undervalued, especially right
now, and considering the fundamentals of the backlog and the
fundamentals of the business," Smith said.
