(Adds detail about competition, worker agreements)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday it is curbing use of paid overtime by 80,000 salaried
workers based in the United States, part of a company-wide
effort to reduce costs to deal with intense competition.
Starting Oct. 14, Boeing will halt overtime for salaried
employees not entitled to overtime pay by law "except in the
case of pre-approved production- or mission-critical work,"
according to an internal memo confirmed by a company spokesman.
When such work is needed, "Boeing organizations that pay
exempt overtime - and most don't - will pay it only when it is
discussed with and approved in advance by the employee's direct
manager," the memo said.
Pay for Boeing's union employees will follow existing labor
contracts and overtime for those workers is already managed.
"This new policy is another step in the company's efforts to
improve our affordability and competitiveness so that we can
better position ourselves to grow sales to customers," spokesman
Chaz Bickers said in an email.
Boeing is under intense pressure to win sales over rival
Airbus, as airlines have slowed buying new jetliners.
Weak sales, particularly of twin-aisle jetliners, may make
Boeing miss its target of selling about 740 plane sales this
year, Boeing's chief executive said on Wednesday.
The overtime memo told managers of U.S.-based exempt
salaried employees that they should arrange staffing to reduce
the use of overtime through such measures as sharing work across
similar teams, training employees or using flexible schedules.
"By curbing exempt overtime pay, Boeing is challenging
leaders and employees to come up with work solutions that curb
the need to work overtime," said the memo, which was first
reported by the Seattle Times.
Boeing's white-collar engineering union said the new policy
likely would not affect many of its 19,000 members, since they
are governed by labor contracts. Professional engineers receive
regular pay plus $6.50 an hour when they work past 40 hours. A
group of about 20 pilots do not have that provision.
A spokesman for the machinists union said it was not
immediately clear what impact the change would have on its
31,000 members.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese, David
Gregorio and Bernard Orr)