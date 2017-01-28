(Adds background, Boeing comment)
WASHINGTON Jan 27 Boeing Co has been
awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial
refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The new agreement is in addition to the initial $4.2 billion
contract awarded by the Air Force to develop and test the
aircraft, and an earlier $2.8 billion award for 19 planes.
Boeing expects to build a substantial business from the
tanker, which is based on its twin-aisle 767 commercial jet.
Boeing plans to deliver 179 tankers to the U.S. Air Force and
expects to sell about 400 in total worldwide.
The fixed-cost contract has incurred about $2.4 billion in
cost over runs, including a $201 million after-tax charge Boeing
announced on Wednesday. Boeing said it expects to deliver the
first tankers to the Air Force in late 2017.
On Wednesday, Boeing posted fourth quarter profits and
operating cash that beat analysts' estimates and said it
expected to generate a record $10.75 billion in operating cash
this year.
(Reporting by Eric Beech and Alwin Scott; Editing by Sandra
Maler)