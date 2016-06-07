UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
WASHINGTON, June 7 Boeing was awarded a $668 million undefinitized fixed-price-incentive, foreign military sales contract for Qatar for 24 AH-64E Apache helicopters, 1 Longbow crew trainer, ground support equipment and Thales radios, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage: