WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. State Department notified Congress on Thursday of the possible sale of F-15QA aircraft to Qatar for $21.1 billion and F/A-18E/F aircraft to Kuwait for $10.1 billion, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Qatar asked to purchase 72 of the fighter aircraft with weapons and related support, the statement said. Kuwait has requested to buy 40 F/A-18E and F/A-18F aircraft and related equipment, it said.

Boeing Co is the prime contractor on the possible sale to Qatar, and Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co and General Electric Co are the prime contractors on the Kuwait deal.

