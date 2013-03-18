UPDATE 1-Orban ally takes major stake in Hungary's MKB Bank
BUDAPEST, June 1 Businessmen close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban have emerged as the biggest shareholders of MKB Bank less than a year after Hungary's fifth-largest lender was privatised.
SEATTLE, March 18 Boeing Co said it planned to announce on Tuesday a significant airplane order, a deal sources familiar with the matter said would be with Irish budget carrier Ryanair for about 170 planes worth $15 billion at list prices.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner is scheduled to be in New York for the announcement Tuesday morning, Boeing said on Monday.
The sources, speaking last week on the condition of anonymity, said the landmark order was exclusively for the current generation Boeing 737NG jet.
Reuters reported exclusively in late January that Ryanair was closing on a deal for at least 150 current-generation 737NG passenger jets to be completed within weeks.
BUDAPEST, June 1 Businessmen close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban have emerged as the biggest shareholders of MKB Bank less than a year after Hungary's fifth-largest lender was privatised.
ALMATY, June 1 GM Uzbekistan, a joint venture between General Motors and Uzbek state firm UzAvtosanoat, has begun selling all its cars in the Central Asian nation in local currency terms, but using an exchange rate far weaker than the official one.