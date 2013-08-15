Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK Aug 15 Boeing Co said it raised the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels.
The prices of 787 Dreamliner models, which include the 787-8 and the larger 787-9, carry an additional 1 percent increase, the company said. The price of the 787-8, the current production model, is up 2.3 percent at $211.8 million. The 787-9, for which production is starting, rose 2.3 percent to $249.5 million. The prices are somewhat symbolic because airlines typically negotiate substantial discounts on bulk jet orders.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
