By Tim Hepher and Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, March 15 Boeing Co is
well-positioned to hit record production targets for its popular
737 jetliner by 2018, having learned from past mistakes, the
head of its industrial system told Reuters.
"To the extent that we could accommodate uncertainty and
risk, or reduce risk, we are much better postured today than
when we have tried this in the past," said Pat Shanahan, who
oversees production at the world's biggest planemaker.
Boeing's production lines face a crucial test as the company
prepares to lift output of its bestselling jet by 24 percent
while simultaneously shifting to a new fuel-saving model, the
737 MAX.
Boeing has not attempted such a production boost and model
shift since 1997, when it was forced to stop assembly of its 747
jumbo and delay building a new version of the 737 for several
weeks due to parts shortages. Boeing was also distracted by a
merger with McDonnell-Douglas at the time.
This time, with zero room for error on the 737, a major cash
generator for the company, Boeing is taking a fresh look at the
way it builds jets by adding more automation.
"When I think about the mistakes we made back then, we
didn't have an integrated plan that included the supply chain,"
Shanahan said, noting that the company now follows such a plan.
Shanahan, 52, is a troubleshooter credited with turning round
the 787 Dreamliner in 2008 after delays also blamed on supply
chain problems and a missile defense project.
As senior vice president for airplane programs, he must
ensure the 737 makeover goes smoothly, and prepare a production
system for the larger 777X, a revamped model of the 777 due to
enter service in 2020.
Boeing builds 42 medium-haul 737s a month and plans to lift
this to 52 by 2018 in competition with Europe's Airbus.
Industry sources have said Boeing is assessing whether the
supply chain can support an increase to 58, but the company says
it has nothing to add to its announced target of 52.
Shanahan declined to discuss further 737 output increases,
but he is prepared to use bold numbers to illustrate the scale
of the industrial challenge posed by the 737, and his belief
that innovation is about production systems, not just aircraft
design.
"I talk about 100 (737s a month)," he said, adding, "It is
not about the number...When we said 10 787s a month nobody could
get their head around it. I remember on the 737 program we said
one a day. (People said) 'No way!' Now it is two a day."
Other than the pressures of adding a newer 787-9 variant,
the 787 supply base is "starting to stabilize," Shanahan said.
"We are doing a lot of (787) -8s and -9s, so we are
stressing that part of the system until it gets capable. But
nothing is in the abnormal range."
Some in the industry remain concerned that Boeing isn't
moving quickly enough in reducing 787 costs and increasing
productivity.
The aerospace industry's wider supply chain always flashes
'red' but is broadly coping with faster production, Shanahan
said. "For the major elements of the industry it is sound; it is
just going through the stress of growth," he added.
One exception is a chronic shortage of seats that affects
most plane makers. With so many new types being produced, lead
times have risen well above two years. "It drives me crazy,"
Shanahan said.
