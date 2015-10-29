(Rewrites, adds details on El Al orders)
SEATTLE Oct 29 Boeing Co landed orders
from two foreign carriers for its high-tech 787 Dreamliner on
Thursday worth more than $3.5 billion at list prices.
The deals with El Al Israel Airlines Ltd and
Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd mean that 59 airlines
and leasing companies have now ordered Boeing's latest jetliner.
The orders came as rival Airbus on Thursday sold
100 of its single-aisle A320s and 30 of its widebody A330s to
China.
Qantas' commitment to the 787 had been in doubt after it
canceled 35 orders for the stretched 787-9 model in 2012 amid
financial losses. At the time, it kept 15 orders for smaller
787-8s for its Jetstar Airways subsidiary. In August the
mainline Australian carrier said it intended to use 787-9s as it
overhauled its international fleet.
The Qantas order announced on Thursday includes five 787-9
Dreamliners worth $1.3 billion, and conversion of three 787-8s
from Jetstar into 787-9s.
El Al ordered nine 787s, including three firm orders for
787-9s. The order, valued at more than $2.2 billion, is the
largest in the airline's history and keeps El Al an all-Boeing
airline. El Al said it also intends to lease six more 787s as
part of its plan to increase capacity.
The models for the rest of El Al's order will be determined
as the contracts are finalized, Boeing said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)