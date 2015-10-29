(Rewrites, adds details on El Al orders)

SEATTLE Oct 29 Boeing Co landed orders from two foreign carriers for its high-tech 787 Dreamliner on Thursday worth more than $3.5 billion at list prices.

The deals with El Al Israel Airlines Ltd and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd mean that 59 airlines and leasing companies have now ordered Boeing's latest jetliner.

The orders came as rival Airbus on Thursday sold 100 of its single-aisle A320s and 30 of its widebody A330s to China.

Qantas' commitment to the 787 had been in doubt after it canceled 35 orders for the stretched 787-9 model in 2012 amid financial losses. At the time, it kept 15 orders for smaller 787-8s for its Jetstar Airways subsidiary. In August the mainline Australian carrier said it intended to use 787-9s as it overhauled its international fleet.

The Qantas order announced on Thursday includes five 787-9 Dreamliners worth $1.3 billion, and conversion of three 787-8s from Jetstar into 787-9s.

El Al ordered nine 787s, including three firm orders for 787-9s. The order, valued at more than $2.2 billion, is the largest in the airline's history and keeps El Al an all-Boeing airline. El Al said it also intends to lease six more 787s as part of its plan to increase capacity.

The models for the rest of El Al's order will be determined as the contracts are finalized, Boeing said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)