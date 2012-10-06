NEW YORK Oct 5 Boeing Co said on Friday
that Qatar Airways had taken delivery of a 787 Dreamliner plane.
Qatar's chief executive had said on Oct. 2 that the airline
would not take any 787s until an engine defect was corrected.
Qatar has placed 30 firm Dreamliner orders and an option for 30
more and selected a General Electric Co engine.
Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment on
Friday evening.
Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said on Friday that the plane
would "now head to Victorville, Calif., to install Qatar
Airways' connectivity modifications."
Alder said that the company would hold a delivery
celebration once the plane returns to Seattle. Qatar Airways, is
the first airline from the Middle East to take delivery of a
Boeing 787, Alder said.