By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, April 27 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday that airline requests to change delivery dates of
aircraft remained "well below historical average," a sign that
low fuel prices have not significantly altered the outlook for
the market.
Boeing also began building its 787 Dreamliner at the rate of
12 a month and plans to deliver planes at that rate by midyear,
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on a conference
call after the company posted first-quarter results.
Requests to defer, accelerate and cancel aircraft deliveries
were about 1 percent of the company's total backlog in the
latest quarter, compared with an average of 6 percent over the
past 15 years, Muilenburg said.
"We believe this speaks to the compelling and enduring
value" of Boeing aircraft to airlines, he said.
His comments came as low fuel prices have caused retirements
of older aircraft to slow and raised concern that the aircraft
business cycle is slowing.
Muilenburg said that despite a slowdown in orders, Boeing
expects new orders to roughly equal its forecast of 740 to 745
jetliner deliveries this year.
