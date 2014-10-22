(Adds comment on partnerships from CEO McNerney, share price)
SEATTLE Oct 22 Boeing said on Wednesday
it expects "very strong cash flow" in the final quarter of 2014
and continued growth in 2015, addressing analysts' concerns
about softer cash-flow in the third quarter.
Boeing's chief financial officer, Greg Smith, told a
conference call with analysts and reporters that additional
spending on building up parts inventory for the 787-9 aircraft
had been among factors affecting cash flow in the third quarter.
But he said the company sees potential to "revisit and
possibly increase" its authorization for share buybacks, which
return cash to shareholders. Boeing spent $1 billion buying back
its shares in the third quarter.
Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said another 10 percent
of Boeing's suppliers had joined the company's cost-reduction
program, known as Partnering for Success, and the effort was
lifting operating profit margins.
McNerney earlier on the call had said that Boeing was still
in the first 25 percent of the initiative, having made deals
with more than a third of suppliers, holding discussions with
another third, "and then there's another third that we're
jousting with a little bit."
Questioned further, McNerney said he did not want to "leave
the impression that we're not making progress. We are. It would
be fair to say that over the last three to four months that
another 10 percent of our partners have started working with us
on a contract basis."
Earlier Wednesday, Boeing reported an 18 percent rise in
profit in the third quarter, but said cash flow had declined,
raising concern among analysts about rising costs of producing
the 787 Dreamliner.
Boeing's shares were down 3.3 percent at $122.94 in early
afternoon trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)