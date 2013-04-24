NEW YORK, April 24 Boeing Co posted
strong first-quarter results on Wednesday that handily beat
analysts' estimates and showed little impact from the 787
Dreamliner crisis, sending its shares up 3.2 percent in
premarket trading.
The company reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.44 a
share, up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. Its "core"
earnings, which exclude some pension charges, soared to $1.73 a
share versus $1.40 a year ago. Analysts had expected $1.49 in
core earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue slipped 2.5 percent to $18.9 billion in the latest
quarter, hit largely by a halt in Dreamliner deliveries.