April 23 Boeing Co reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.

Revenue rose to $20.47 billion for the first quarter ended March 31 from $18.89 billion a year earlier.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 18 percent to 161.

The company earned $965 million, or $1.28 per share, down from $1.11 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $1.76 per share from $1.73.

For 2014, the company said it expects core earnings to be between $7.15 per share and $7.35 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)