BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
Oct 22 Boeing Co reported an 18 percent increase in quarterly profit and raised its full-year core earnings forecast for the third time, reflecting booming commercial aircraft demand.
The company earned $1.36 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.16 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.14 per share from $1.80.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $23.78 billion.
Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 9 percent to 186.
For 2014, the company said it expects core earnings to be between $8.10-$8.30 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $7.90-$8.10. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.