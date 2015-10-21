Oct 21 Boeing Co reported a 25 percent
rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in commercial
aircraft deliveries.
The world's largest jetliner maker earned $1.70 billion, or
$2.47 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from
$1.36 billion, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs,
rose to $2.52 per share from $2.14.
Revenue rose about 9 percent to $25.85 billion.
Commercial aircraft deliveries rose about 7 percent to 199.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)