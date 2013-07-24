US STOCKS-Wall St off as Trump agenda weighed; Dow down for 8th day
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
July 24 Boeing Co posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday, helped by a 15 percent jump in commercial aircraft revenue.
The company reported net income of $1.09 billion, or $1.41 per share, up 13 percent from a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.67 per share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $21.8 billion.
Analysts had expected $1.58 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $20.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Q4 revenue $462.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.1 million