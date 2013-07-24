July 24 Boeing Co posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday, helped by a 15 percent jump in commercial aircraft revenue.

The company reported net income of $1.09 billion, or $1.41 per share, up 13 percent from a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.67 per share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $21.8 billion.

Analysts had expected $1.58 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $20.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.