July 23 Boeing Co reported a 52 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.

The company's net income rose to $1.65 billion, or $2.24 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.09 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.42 per share from $1.67.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 7 percent to 181.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $22.05 billion.

For 2014, the company said it expects core earnings of $7.90-$8.10 per share, up from its previous forecast of $7.15-$7.35 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)