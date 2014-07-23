Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
July 23 Boeing Co reported a 52 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.
The company's net income rose to $1.65 billion, or $2.24 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.09 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.42 per share from $1.67.
Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 7 percent to 181.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $22.05 billion.
For 2014, the company said it expects core earnings of $7.90-$8.10 per share, up from its previous forecast of $7.15-$7.35 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Fut