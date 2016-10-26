Oct 26 Boeing Co reported a 33.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, and raised its commercial airplanes delivery forecast for the year.

The world's largest jetliner maker said it now expects to deliver 745-750 commercial airplanes, up from its previous forecast of 740-745 airplanes.

Boeing earned $2.28 billion, or $3.60 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.70 billion, or $2.47 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $3.51 per share from $2.52.

Revenue fell to $23.90 billion from $25.85 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)