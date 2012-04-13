By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, April 13 A California appeals
court on Friday threw out Pendrell Corp's potentially $775
million victory against Boeing Co in a lawsuit over
launch and satellite contracts between the two companies.
Pendrell, formerly known as ICO Global
Communications, had contracted with Boeing to design and build
satellites for its planned global communications network, along
with launch vehicles, according to the ruling from California's
Second Appellate District. However, Pendrell terminated both
contracts in 2004 and accused Boeing of obtaining contract
amendments by fraud.
A Los Angeles jury found against Boeing, leading to a $577
million judgment in favor of Pendrell for actual and punitive
damages. In a recent regulatory filing, Pendrell estimated the
judgment to have grown to approximately $775 million, including
post-judgment interest.
However, California's Second Appellate District on Friday
reversed the lower court and entered a judgment in favor of
Boeing on all claims.
"We are clearly disappointed with the court's decision and
we are evaluating our options for further review," said Ben
Wolff, chief executive officer of Pendrell.
Boeing spokeswoman Diana Ball said Boeing is pleased with
its win.
The undisputed evidence showed Pendrell waived its claim for
breach of the satellite contract, the court found, and that
there was insufficient evidence that Boeing's concealments
caused Pendrell's damages under the launch contract.
The case in the Court of Appeal of the State of California,
Second Appellate District, Division Eight is Boeing Satellite
Systems International Inc. et al. v. ICO Global Communications
(Operations) Ltd. et al., B214659.