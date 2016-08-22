SEATTLE Aug 22 Boeing Co aims to sell
535 jetliners this year, Aviation Week reported on Monday,
citing an internal company forecast, well below the plane
maker's official forecast of 740 to 745 aircraft.
If correct, the reduced tally would mirror a slowdown in
aircraft sales at Boeing and rival Airbus. Widebody
plane sales are under particular pressure.
Still, asked about the internal forecast which has not been
made public, Boeing said it remained committed to its target of
selling about as many planes as it delivers this year, or about
"740 to 745."
"We have a host of internal forecasts," Boeing spokesman
Doug Alder said. "As a general rule, we do not comment on
internal numbers."
New aircraft sales have slowed as airlines rein in capacity
amid weak global growth, and as low oil prices prompt some
carriers to fly older planes longer, rather than upgrading to
new fuel-efficient models. Also, many airlines already ordered
new planes over the past few years, which has cooled demand.
Alder noted Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg's
recent comment that 737 sales could allow Boeing to achieve its
goal, even if widebody sales remain slow.
"This year's order cycle is more favorable on the narrow
bodies," Muilenburg said on a July 27 conference call. "We
expect the predominance of that orders flow this year to be in
the narrow-bodies arena."
The company is working to sell more widebodies and doing "a
lot of scenario planning," he said, adding that Boeing won't cut
prices to win orders.
Aviation Week said Boeing aims to book 88 orders each for
its 777 and 787 widebodies this year. So far, Boeing has sold 19
of its 787 Dreamliners and eight 777s, according to official
Boeing data.
Boeing especially needs to sell 777s to fill a gap in its
assembly line as it phases out that plane for the successor 777X
over the next few years. It said this month that it might cut
777 production and defer a planned 787 production increase if it
cannot book more orders.
According to the forecast reported by Aviation Week, Boeing
aims to sell 324 of its narrowbody 737 aircraft, 14 of its
widebody 747 jumbo jets and 21 of its widebody 767 model in
2016.
Boeing's official forecast isn't broken down by model. So
far this year, it has sold four 747s, seven 767s and 297 of its
737 model. Boeing has a backlog of 5,697 unfilled orders.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernadette Baum)