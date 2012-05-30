WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Air Force and Boeing
Co have agreed to convert a troubled program for
next-generation satellite communications terminals to a
lower-risk fixed-price contract from the current cost-plus
terms, both said on Wednesday.
The move lets Boeing continue work on the Family of Advanced
Beyond-line-of-sight Terminal(FAB-T), which the Air Force had
nearly terminated in January after development costs ballooned
to $1.6 billion from $235 million.
The Air Force and Boeing began discussions about changing
the contract terms earlier this year after Boeing offered to
provide a "not to exceed ceiling" for the remaining development
work on ground stations needed to operate new Air Force
communications satellites.
The Air Force has also invited companies to submit bids for
alternate systems as part of its drive to crack down on cost
increases that have plagued satellite programs for over a
decade.
Boeing spokesman Matthew Billingsley said the company had
completed hardware qualification on the program, and expected to
finish software development and systems integration this summer.
"We look forward to entering system functional qualification
testing in 2013," he said in a statement.
The Air Force provided no immediate details on the new
contract terms.
The Government Accountability Office, a congressional
watchdog, cited ongoing problems with the FAB-T program in a
March report on satellite systems, noting that Pentagon
officials now believed it would not be completed until 2017.
That is three years after military plans to start using the
Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellites built by
Lockheed Martin Corp. The new terminals are being
developed for those satellites.
Bids for the alternate systems are due by June 8, with the
Air Force expected to award a contract in September.
Boeing won a $235 million deal to develop the new terminals
in September 2002, but the program's cost has risen sharply
since then. The Air Force's fiscal 2013 budget proposal asked
for $107.5 million to continue work on the FAB-T program, less
than half the 2012 sum of $231.2 million.
In February, Major General John Hyten told reporters that
the Air Force would proceed with the alternate source program
regardless of how the talks with Boeing turned out.