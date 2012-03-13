* New satellites can be launched two at a time, halving
launch costs
* Boeing's commercial satellite sales have grown sharply
* Company focused on cutting costs given dwindling defense
budgets
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 13 Boeing Co on
Tuesday announced a four-satellite contract for a new "small
platform" version of its 702 satellite that will be powered
solely by electric motors - a technology breakthrough that
Boeing said would help reduce costs in the highly competitive
satellite market.
Boeing said it invested a "sizeable" amount over the past
two years to develop the new 702SP satellites - a sign of the
growing importance of commercial sales to the company and the
dearth of new U.S. government satellite development programs.
Craig Cooning, vice president and general manager of Boeing
Space and Intelligence Systems, told Reuters in a telephone
interview on Monday that commercial sales accounted for about 25
percent of his sector's revenues in 2011, up sharply from 10
percent in 2009 and 2010.
Boeing does not provide a sector by sector breakdown for its
revenues or earnings. The company declined on Tuesday to give
the amount of its investment in the new satellites or the value
of the contract.
Cooning said commercial would continue to account for 20
percent or more of revenues for some time, given the current
tightening of defense budgets and lack of new program starts, as
well as continued demand for commercial satellites.
He said Boeing was currently bidding for some $1.5 billion
in commercial orders, but was also working closely with the Air
Force to reduce costs on its government satellite programs and
adopt more commercial-style contracts.
For instance, moving to firm, fixed-price contracts on the
Boeing-built Wideband Global Satellite system had shaved $50
million to $60 million off the cost of each of those satellites,
he said, bringing the cost to about $350 million per satellite.
At the same time, Boeing was investing its own money to
improve its production line and develop new capabilities that
would maintain the industrial base even in the absence of new
government-funded development programs, Cooning said.
Boeing said the new contract, a joint procurement by Asia
Broadcast Satellite (ABS) and Satélites Mexicanos (Satmex), will
give each of the two regional operators two of the new
satellites, with the first pair to be delivered in late 2014 or
early 2015.
The new satellites can be launched two at a time on all
major launch vehicles, including the Falcon 9 developed by Space
X, Boeing said.
Steve O'Neill, president of Boeing Satellite Systems
International, told a news conference on Tuesday that the
ability to launch two satellites at once would essentially halve
launch costs for the new satellites.
Use of all-electric propulsion would also make them lighter
since they would not need to carry liquid rocket fuel, he said.
It would take about four to six months for those satellites to
get to orbit, he said.
O'Neill told Reuters after the news conference that Boeing
was already looking at additional customers for the new
satellites, but gave no details.
Joseph Rickers, president of Lockheed Martin Commercial
Space Systems, told a panel at the Satellite 2012 conference
that his company had also developed electric propulsion
satellites for its U.S. government customers, but had not yet
found the "sweet spot" to introduce them for commercial buyers.
Jim Simpson, vice president of business development for
Boeing Space & Intelligence Systems, told reporters that Boeing
was standardizing components to reduce production costs, and
hoped to use the new satellite development as "an incubator" for
all its satellite programs, including government spacecraft.
He said selling four satellites at a time allowed Boeing and
its suppliers to tap into economies of scale and reduce the
costs of producing the satellites.