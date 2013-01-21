* Battery explosion destroyed building in Tucson in 2006
* Investigators plan to visit on Tuesday for tests
* Boeing: '06 fire blamed on test setup, not battery design
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Tucson, Arizona-based
Securaplane Technologies Inc, which makes a charger for
batteries used on the Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner, said on
Sunday it would support an investigation into battery issues
that have grounded the new planes.
Securaplane, a unit of Britain's Meggitt Plc, first
began working on the charger in 2004, but suffered millions of
dollars of damages in November 2006 after a lithium-ion battery
used in testing exploded and sparked a fire that burned an
administrative building to the ground.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Sunday
ruled out excess voltage as the cause of a battery fire on the
787 at the Boston airport this month.
It said investigators would travel on Tuesday to Tucson,
Arizona, where Securaplane is based, to test and examine the
charger and download memory from the controller for the
auxiliary power unit. They also plan to travel to Phoenix and
carry out similar tests at the site where a unit of United
Technologies Corp builds the power unit.
Fiona Greig, a spokeswoman for Securaplane, said the company
had been invited to "contribute to the investigation process"
and planned to fully support it.
"In line with the NTSB's practices, however, it would not be
helpful to that investigation to comment further," she said in a
statement provided to Reuters.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday
said it had investigated safety complaints leveled by a former
Securaplane employee in 2008 and 2009 but determined that the
allegations focused on prototypes that were not ultimately used
in the new lightweight airliner.
Shubhayu Chakraborty, president of Securaplane, earlier told
Reuters that his company's lithium-ion battery charger was
currently only in use on the Boeing 787, although it is
developing different systems for use on other aircraft.
Securaplane is building a lithium-ion battery system for the
KC-390 military transport plane being developed by Brazil's
Embraer SA, which is due to have its first flight in
2014. Embraer declined comment.
The company is also developing backup batteries for the
Embraer Legacy 450 and 500 business jets and will make the
lithium battery for the next-generation Eurocopter EC-135
helicopter being developed by EADS, according to the
company's website.
The charger is part of a complex system that uses a
lithium-ion battery made by Japan's GS Yuasa Corp and
electrical systems made by France's Thales to provide
start-up power for an auxiliary power unit, which is built by
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies.
A separate lithium-ion battery, which also uses a
Securaplane charger and Thales electrical power conversion
equipment, is used as a main battery backup for flight critical
systems, according to Boeing.
The NTSB's decision to travel to Securaplane's facility
sparked fresh questions about a fire that destroyed an
administrative building there in 2006.
Boeing spokesman Marc Birtel said an investigation into the
2006 fire at the Securaplane facility was later determined to
have been caused by an improper test set-up, not the battery
design. He declined comment on the current 787 investigations.
After the fire, a former Securaplane employee named Michael
Leon filed a claim for federal whistleblower protection,
alleging that he was fired for raising security concerns about
the design of the charger and discrepancies between assembly
documents for the chargers and the finished chargers.
A federal administrative law judge dismissed Leon's suit in
July 2011, saying the company had proven he was fired for
repeated misconduct, not any safety complaints. The judge did
not rule on Leon's alleged safety concerns.
Greig confirmed the suit was filed and dismissed, but said
the company could not discuss personnel issues. She said Leon
had appealed to the Labor Department's administrative review
board in November 2011, but there had been no ruling.
Leon could not be reached for comment.
FAA spokeswoman Laura Brown said the FAA investigated Leon's
complaints, but determined that the battery charging units that
he addressed were prototypes, and none were installed in Boeing
787 aircraft.
"Our reviews also determined Securaplane's production of a
particular printed circuit board complied with FAA
requirements," Brown said.