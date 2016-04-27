(Adds link to graphic, analyst comment)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, April 27 Short sellers added to bets
against Boeing Co, pushing short interest up 1.4 percent
to 27.4 million shares in the two weeks ended on April 15, the
highest level in at least a decade, according to Thomson Reuters
data released on Wednesday.
The increase in short sales, in which investors sell
borrowed stock in anticipation of buying it back at a lower
price later, indicates concern about the shares' prospects as
Boeing faces large costs from its 787 Dreamliner and KC-46
tanker programs, analysts said.
Boeing said on Wednesday that it had taken a $156 million
charge in the first quarter for its KC-46 tanker program, which
is at risk of falling behind schedule.
But the rise in short interest came more than a week before
that news. Analysts said the short sales signaled investors'
unease about potential charges and a downturn in the aircraft
business cycle, both of which were apparent at the end of 2015.
"People were betting on a disappointing quarter, based on
the tone from the last quarter," said analyst Jeff Windau of
Edward Jones in St. Louis, who rates Boeing a "hold."
Boeing has not taken a charge to write off deferred costs
for producing 787 Dreamliners, which rose to $28.65 billion in
the latest quarter. That remains a concern for investors,
analysts said.
But that bearishness might be short-lived, given Boeing's
performance excluding the tanker charge and during a year that
includes initial production of the new 737 MAX aircraft, Windau
said.
"We feel confident about the current direction of the
company, but there could be weakness in orders depending on how
the economy reacts and fuel prices," he said.
