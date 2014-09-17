By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 17
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 17 Boeing Co's
proposal to develop a so-called space taxi for NASA astronauts
includes a seat for paying tourists to fly to the International
Space Station, the company's program manager said on Wednesday,
a first for a U.S. space program.
The $4.2 billion, five-year contract allows Boeing to sell
rides to tourists, Boeing Commercial Crew Program Manager John
Mulholland told Reuters, adding that the price would be
competitive with what the Russian space agency now charges to
fly tourists to the orbital outpost.
"Part of our proposal into NASA would be flying a Space
Adventures spaceflight participant up to the ISS," Mulholland
said, referring to a Virginia-based space tourism company that
brokers travel aboard Russian Soyuz capsules.
Now that Boeing has won a share of NASA's space taxi
contract, "we hope ... to start working with the ISS program to
make it happen," he said. "We think it would be important to
help spur this industry."
Space Adventures is scheduled in January to begin training
British singer Sarah Brightman for a 10-day visit to the
station, a trip costing $52 million, according to Tom Shelley,
president of Space Adventures.
Brightman is slated to become the eighth paying passenger to
travel to the station, a $100 billion research complex that
flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
Boeing's first test launch of the taxi is not expected until
2017.
BOTTOM LINE
Commercial flights may also help Boeing's bottom line on a
rare, fixed-price, government-backed development program.
Under the contract, Boeing is responsible for cost overruns
and the cost of delays. The aerospace company appears to be
confident it can produce the taxi without lowering the operating
margin in its networks and space business, which was 7.8 percent
last quarter.
But Boeing faces competition from rival Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, which also won a NASA contract and says
it can develop the taxi for nearly 40 percent less than Boeing.
SpaceX already plans to offer trips to tourists, but did not
immediately respond to questions about whether it would fly
tourists on its NASA missions.
The NASA contracts awarded on Tuesday to Boeing and SpaceX
cover design, building, testing their spaceship and up to six
missions to fly astronauts to the station, a pace of roughly two
per year. California-based SpaceX, owned and operated by
technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, says it can create and fly
the taxi for $2.6 billion, compared to Boeing's $4.2 billion
bid.
"I think it's a vital next step in SpaceX's progress," Musk
said in an interview on FOX Business Network.
Most of the price difference appears to be the rocket.
SpaceX's Dragon capsule will fly on the company's Falcon 9
boosters, which cost about $61 million for satellite-delivery
missions. Boeing's CST-100 capsules will fly aboard Atlas 5
rockets, which are manufactured and flown by United Launch
Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing. The rockets, which are powered by a Russian RD-180
engine, cost about $150 million apiece.
ON TARGET
The taxi project appears to be well within Boeing's core
space capabilities, which suggests it will not have trouble
meeting its cost and schedule targets, analysts said.
"They're not pushing the envelope in terms of technology the
way SpaceX is" in developing a new rocket, said Ken Herbert, an
analyst at Canaccord Genuity in San Francisco. The contract
revenue would hit Boeing's income statement mostly in 2017 and
2018, he added.
Separately, Boeing and Lockheed announced on Wednesday that
United Launch Alliance would invest heavily in a new rocket
engine being developed by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff
Bezos and his private company space company Blue Origin. The
agreement is aimed at freeing the United States from its
dependency on Russian-made engines for rockets for launches and
is expected to have little effect on the space taxi.
Meanwhile, SpaceX has been aggressively exploiting the price
advantage of its American-made rocket to try to break ULA's
monopoly on launching the U.S. military's satellites. A lawsuit
contesting the Air Force's last contract with ULA is pending in
a U.S. court.
The company also has been successfully wooing commercial
satellite launches, a business estimated to be worth $2.4
billion a year, a 2014 Satellite Industry Association study
shows.
So far, the company's Falcon 9 rockets have flown 12 times,
all successfully. ULA's Atlas 5, which is mostly used by the
U.S. military, made its 49th successful flight late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; editing by Alwyn Scott and G Crosse)