By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Feb 26 Boeing's engineering union has
decided to drop its demand that its labor contract include a
pension for new workers, a move that could hasten a deal as the
two sides resume bargaining on Wednesday.
The decision comes after one bargaining unit last week
narrowly accepted Boeing's contract offer without the
pension for new hires. The other unit narrowly rejected the
contract, sending them back to the bargaining table.
"The pension is dead," said Tom McCarty, president of the
executive board of the Society of Professional Engineering
Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), in an interview with Reuters.
"We're not going to try to breathe new life into it."
The pension became the key flash point in talks between
SPEEA and Boeing that began in April. Boeing is now reeling from
the grounding of its 787 Dreamliner nearly six weeks ago, a rare
event that has halted delivery of the new plane to customers and
is costing Boeing an estimated $200 million a month in lost
income and potential compensation to airlines.
SPEEA's technicians and Boeing will resume bargaining
Wednesday to replace a four-year agreement for 23,000 workers
that expired in October. An extension ran out in November,
leaving the union free to strike, if members authorize it.
In February, as the crisis with the 787 deepened, SPEEA
offered to extend the current contract, which includes 5 percent
annual raises, for four more years. Boeing agreed, but insisted
on its proposal to eliminate the pension for employees hired or
re-hired starting March 1.
SPEEA members already have a 401(k) plan that pays a match
up to 6 percent of their annual salary. Boeing's offer would
enhance that plan, while cutting out the pension.
The union said this change would reduce the value of a
worker's compensation by about 40 percent over the span of a
career.
"It's a lot less than the existing pension and 401(k),"
union executive director Ray Goforth said in an interview.
Boeing says controlling pension costs is crucial to future
investments in new jet designs and products.
"The retirement portion of the offer is incredibly important
for the company and that has not changed," as a result of the
vote, said Boeing spokesman Doug Alder.
Current employees would keep their pension, and it would
grow by 10 percent over the four-year life of the contract, he
said.
"We just need to get a grip on future hires so we can get a
grip on future investment," Alder added.
SPEEA's 15,500 professional engineers, who design jets,
approved the contract by a vote of 54 percent to 46 percent on
February 19.
The 7,500 technicians, who are lower-paid and handle issues
that arise in production, rejected the contract by a vote of 53
percent to 47 percent. The contracts are nearly identical and
are negotiated at the same time.
Both bargaining units also authorized a strike, but workers
cannot strike while a contract is in place, so by accepting
Boeing's offer, the engineers made their vote moot.
Technical workers earn less than engineers, about $79,000 a
year on average, versus $110,000. McCarty said they may have
voted against the offer because lower salaries gave them greater
concerns about their retirement savings.
He noted, however, that employees last year did not use
$12.5 million in 401(k) match money they could have had if they
fully contributed to their retirement accounts.
McCarty said that even though the split vote was "the worst
outcome," the union would support the techs and "press the
company for some consideration" perhaps in the way raises are
awarded or transparency in promotion and performance reviews.
While the split vote might appear to give Boeing more
leverage in the talks, he said, the union was as strong as ever.
"The company might assume that a lot of the techs are fine
with the offer," he said. "They'll speculate that if we revote
the contract, at the end of this week, it will pass, having seen
the profs pass it," he added, referring to the professional
engineers.
"The company may be correct in that assumption that people
might be less willing to press their case," he said.
But he said a strike by technicians could disrupt production
of 737s, the cash cow for the company. If the workers walk out,
the 737 line "would grind to a halt in a few days."
In a forthcoming SPEEA publication, McCarty writes that
after the vote, "the bargaining leverage of the technical
bargaining unit is stronger than ever and everyone should
understand that."
The union has spent recent days conducting an online survey
of technical workers to see what they would consider worth
striking over. Restoring the pension for new hires is among 12
issues on the survey, even though McCarty said it won't be
pursued.
Also included: Increases in 401(k) contributions, stronger
protections against outsourcing and use of outside contractors,
a larger ratification bonus and a lump sum in the 401(k) tied to
meeting production goals.
The talks are set to resume Wednesday morning at a hotel
near the Seattle Tacoma International Airport, and will include
federal mediators, who joined the bargaining in December.