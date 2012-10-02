BRIEF-Asanko Gold says for balance of 2017, expect to generate cash of $51 mln
* Asanko Gold says for balance of 2017, expect to generate cash of $51 million and estimate cash balance will be about $78 million - $96 million by year end 2017
Oct 2 Boeing Co's engineers and technical workers rejected a contract offer late Monday, setting the stage for talks to resume Tuesday for labor agreements covering 23,000 workers.
The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace said 95.5 percent of engineers and 97.1 percent of technicians voted against the contract, sending their bargaining teams back to the negotiating table.
* Vical Inc - presents phase 1 vl-2397 data at June ASM microbe 2017 meeting supporting advancement to phase 2