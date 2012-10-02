By Alwyn Scott
Oct 2 In a widely expected show of force, Boeing
Co's engineers and technical workers rejected a pay offer
late Monday, setting the stage for talks to resume Tuesday for
labor agreements covering 23,000 workers.
The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace said 95.5 percent of engineers and 97.1 percent of
technicians voted against the contract offer, sending their
bargaining teams back to the negotiating table.
The union and Boeing had agreed before the mail-in ballots
were counted that if the contract offer was voted down they
would meet Tuesday to continue discussions on a deal to replace
two labor agreements that expire on Oct. 6.
Figures released by Speea showed 15,097 members voted to
reject the contract, compared with 608 who supported it, with 72
percent of all members voting.
"We hope the vote results clear away the nonsense and allow
us to begin substantive negotiations," said Ray Goforth,
executive director of Speea in a statement.
Boeing issued a statement saying: "We are committed to
continuing discussions, answering questions and considering any
proposals or counter-proposals from your negotiations team."
Analysts said they did not expect the vote to affect
Boeing's operations or share price in the short term, since
engineers can continue working under the current contract after
it expires on Oct. 6.
Boeing said that should talks go beyond Oct. 6, the contract
would terminate on Nov. 25 because Speea had filed a 60-day
termination notice.
"No strike can take place until after Nov. 25," Boeing said.
A separate vote is required to authorize a strike, and most
experts, including union and Boeing officials, say they consider
a strike unlikely.
Earlier on Monday Boeing's chief executive, Jim McNerney,
said he expected negotiations to result in a "successful
resolution over the next few weeks."
"(Boeing) will simply have to come back with a more generous
contract," said aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of the
Virginia-based Teal Group. "That's what it comes down to."
He said the Nov. 25 deadline didn't pose a major concern.
"That should be enough time to reach an agreement."
Russell Solomon, senior vice president and analyst at
Moody's Investors Service, said he had been expecting Boeing and
the union to have to agree within 30 days. The longer timeframe
"actually indicates more of a willingness and certainly an
expectation that some mutually accept agreement will be
reached."
Boeing had said its "market leading" offer reflected the
competitive market for commercial aircraft and its defense
businesses.
Michael Delaney, vice president for engineering, Commercial
Airplanes division, has also said that the company would have to
send work to engineers outside of the Seattle area if the union
demands higher pay and benefits, according to The Seattle Times.
The union says its members rejected a contract offer which
would give annual pay rises of 3.5 percent for engineers for the
next four years, a cut from the current 5 percent annual rise,
raise healthcare costs and appeared to allow the company to make
changes to the agreement after it was ratified, Speea spokesman
Bill Dugovich said.
The union says it deserves a better offer, considering
Boeing is posting strong profits, has increased its dividend and
has more than 4,000 aircraft orders.
"Boeing is pointing towards that external climate, which is
completely different than the climate for the Boeing company,"
Dugovich said.
The union and analysts said the contract vote was aimed at
showing Speea's negotiators have the backing from rank and file
workers.
"It's symbolic," said Carter Leake, an aerospace analyst
with BB&T Capital Markets in Richmond, Virginia. "It's a way to
signal your disgust -- a kabuki dance we've got to go through."
The vote follows rallies last week in the Seattle area,
where most Speea members are based, aimed at showing that the
rank and file are united behind bargaining units for the
engineers and technical workers. The union made
a contract offer in June, and Boeing tabled its offer in
September.
Dugovich said the vote "shows that our members are not going
to stand for being treated like second-class citizens when the
executives are getting double-digit raises and bonuses
equivalent to a year's salary."
According to company filings, McNerney received $1.9 million
in base salary in 2011 an amount that has not increased since
2008. He received a $4.4 million bonus in 2011 and an additional
bonus of $4.3 million for 2009-2011.