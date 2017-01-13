FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the ''What's Next?'' conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

NEW DELHI Boeing (BA.N) will deliver the first of the new MAX 737 jets it has agreed to sell Indian airline SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) in the third quarter of 2018, a senior Indian executive at the manufacturer said on Friday.

SpiceJet and Boeing announced an agreement for up to 205 planes on Friday, including a firm order for 100 new planes, 55 from a earlier 2014 deal and purchase rights for 55 more jets.

Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales at Boeing, told reporters in New Delhi that the first planes would be with SpiceJet from next year.

