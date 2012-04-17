April 17 Spirit AeroSystems, which makes
the fuselage for Boeing Co's 737 and key parts of other
planes, said on Tuesday it expects to resume limited production
and partial shipments this week after a tornado damaged its
Wichita facilities on Saturday and disrupted operations.
Spirit, Boeing's biggest supplier of structural components,
shut down temporarily after the tornado caused severe damage to
the company's infrastructure and buildings, cutting power and
gas in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The company also
makes part of the fuselage for Boeing's high-profile 787
Dreamliner.
Spirit said it was restoring power and water to its
buildings, while Boeing assessed the impact of the disruption on
its airplane production.
"In terms of operations, we haven't made any determination
as to when we would go up to full operations, but we still
expect to make some shipments to customers this week," said
Spirit spokesman Ken Evans.
He said Spirit employees were told to remain on call for the
rest of the week until the facilities are safe to enter. Spirit
previously had said its infrastructure was damaged in the storm,
but that its production capability was intact.
Boeing said on Monday that it has some cushion in its
production system to absorb part of its supply disruption, but
the company has not said how long it can produce airplanes at
full speed with limited or no supply from Spirit.
"Our focus right now is to understand the impact of the
event on Spirit's production capabilities," Boeing said in a
statement.
"We will then balance that information against our inventory
of parts and determine what contingencies we need to take to
minimize disruption to production," the plane-maker said. "We
expect to have a plan for the work that needs to be done in
place over the next several days."
Boeing shares were up 2.12 percent to $74.22 on Tuesday
after a decline on Monday as aerospace experts predicted only
light repercussions for Boeing's production.
"There's some short-term disruption, but they should be able
to make it good quickly enough," said Richard Aboulafia, an
aerospace analyst at Teal Group, noting that Boeing probably has
some fuselages on site and some en route from Wichita.
"Sure, they might miss a delivery or two, or a delivery
might be delayed by a few days ... but certainly by the end of
this year, this will be a completely forgotten event," he said.
Experts say the 737 program is more vulnerable to production
line shocks than the 787 or other airplane programs because of
its rapid production pace. Boeing makes 35 737s per month and
aims to boost that rate to 42 per month.
Boeing is Spirit's largest customer. Spirit said 85 percent
of its work is for the plane-maker and that it makes parts for
all of Boeing's commercial airplanes. Work on the 737 draws
about 50 percent of Spirit's revenue.
Spirit, a Boeing unit until it was sold in 2005, also makes
parts of the upcoming Airbus A350 and A320.