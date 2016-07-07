By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 Boeing Co is stepping up
efforts to conserve cash, cut costs in its supply chain and trim
inventory of parts in its factories, while telling vendors it
will take longer to pay bills, Boeing and aerospace industry
executives said.
Under the new terms, Boeing is taking up to 120 days to pay,
rather than 30 days in the past, these people said. The new
payment schedules are being rolled out this year.
Boeing is reducing its factory inventory and relying on
suppliers to hold parts instead, these people said. The moves
come at a time when investors are closely watching Boeing's cash
flow.
In a statement to Reuters, Boeing confirmed the changes in
payment and inventory terms, saying they were necessary to
compete when airlines want more capable planes at lower prices.
"To align with industry norms" and remain competitive, "we
are in the process of adjusting the payment terms of our large
suppliers," spokeswoman Jessica Kowal said in the statement. "In
most, if not all cases, our new payment terms are in line with
their payment schedules to their own suppliers."
Boeing, which is marking 100 years in business this summer,
and its European rival Airbus earn lower average profit
margins on the airliners they engineer and sell than many of the
companies that supply components for the planes.
The company's operating profit margin averaged 6.9 percent
over the last decade. Airbus's figure was 3.7 percent. United
Technologies Aerospace Systems' comparable margin was
about 16 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"It's in Boeing's DNA to build the best airplanes," Kent
Fisher, vice president of supplier management, said in an
interview. "But what we and suppliers have to recognize is that
we have to shift that dynamic and focus on reducing the cost to
build the airplanes."
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has told investors
he wants to lift Boeing's profit margin to the mid-teens by
2020.
Under a program called Partnering for Success, launched in
2012, Boeing suppliers cut prices 15 percent. Now, executives at
Boeing suppliers say Muilenburg is pushing a renewed round of
cost cutting.
"I was in a meeting with Dennis where he was quite specific
about needing to get continued cost reduction from the
suppliers," said Dave Gitlin, president of United Technologies
Aerospace Systems, one of the world's largest aircraft parts
makers.
Gitlin said UTC did not agree to delayed payment terms
because it was focused on its own cash flow.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernadette Baum)